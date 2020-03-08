Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share New Cruncher 'Mr Prism'

Aussie bandits Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared their new single 'Mr Prism'.

The band's 2019 'And Now For The Whatchamacallit' sparked a huge international tour, one that took its toll on their health.

On his return to Australia, songwriter Jack McEwan began to feel unwell, and then worse, and then worse...

Prescribed some heavy duty meds, his out of body sickness permeates new single 'Mr Prism'.

Written and recorded piecemeal during the opening segment of 2020, it's a bolshy psych stunner driven forward by a monstrous Sabbath style riff.

Says Jack McEwan...

After our last tour of Europe I had a plethora of reasons to see a doctor. First, he thought I had tonsillitis, so prescribed me penicillin, which didn’t help at all.

I did Falls Festival over New Year’s and barely got through - turns out I had pneumonia. I was pushing through on all sorts of meds until someone offered me the HMS Hunter alternative and I realised no matter how I’d ever be, I could never turn one down.

'Mr. Prism' (my sickly fun-fuelled fiend of an alter-ego) was born.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Captura Obscura

