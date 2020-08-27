PRXZM's 'Slow Motion' Has A Heady Summer Feel

PRXZM make music inspired by their surroundings.

The duo soak up their environment, re-working this into their dappled, gossamer synth pop.

Imagine those early Toro y Moi cuts with a feminine charm and you'd be close, with their heady, atmospheric songwriting steeped in West Coast lore.

New single 'Slow Motion' has the feel of a cool Californian breeze moving in over the twilight coast - in part, because that's where it was written.

A refreshing, nimble, absorbing piece of synth pop Pointillism, it's an ode to the fading joys of summer.

PRXZM comment...

“There is no question that this summer is one for the outdoors. 'Slow Motion' is an ode to the Northern California beaches where it was written. The production is heavily influenced by the warm tones of cassette tapes and the iconic, synthesized drums from the 80s.”

Tune in now.

