PRS Foundation Launches Anti-Racism Initiative Power Up

PRS Foundation have launched new anti-racism initiative Power Up.

The initiative is designed to tackle anti-Black racism in music, and was shaped by more than 80 Black music professionals across the industry.

The new project will offer targeted support to remove barriers for Black music creators and industry professionals, and aims to lead the way in tangible action towards this cause from the music industry.

Set up and managed by PRS Foundation in partnership with YouTube Music, Beggars Group and the Black Music Coalition, supporters include AIM, the BPI, the FAC, The Ivors Academy, the MMF, the MPA, MPG, The Musicians’ Union, PPL, PRS for Music and the PRS Members’ Fund.

In all, Power Up aims to offer grant support of up to £15,000, capacity building and mentoring, support from their partners, and marketing support.

Executive Steering Committee member, Char Grant said: “I am very proud to be a part of the executive steering committee which is shaping the Power Up programme. I am beyond happy that our shared vision for the betterment of Black people is starting to be delivered on terms that create real opportunity for the next generation of Black artists, Black creatives, and those that wish to build careers in the industry.”

Watch the introductory Power Up video below.

