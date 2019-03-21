Protomartyr Announce New Album 'Ultimate Success Today'

The mighty Protomartyr return with new album 'Ultimate Success Today' later this year.

The record seemingly taps into the feral dystopia of their debut album, with the band having re-issued 'No Passion All Technique' recently.

Causing the group to question their motives and methods, new album 'Ultimate Success Today' shares a germ of DNA with their debut.

Out on May 29th, the record deals with the underlying panic many of us feel at the state of the world in the 21st century.

Joe Casey comments: "The re-release of our first album had me thinking about the passage of time and its ultimate conclusion. Listening to 'No Passion All Technique' again, I could hear myself hoping for an introduction and a long future, but also being cognizant that it could be ‘one and done’ for us."

"So, when it came time to write 'Ultimate Success Today', I was reminded of that first urgency and how it was an inverse of my current grapple with how terribly ill I’ve been feeling lately. Was that sick feeling colouring how I felt about the state of the world or was it the other way around?”

He continues: “This panic was freeing in a way. It allowed me to see our fifth album as a possible valediction of some confusingly loud five-act play. In the same light I see it as an interesting mile marker of our first decade of being a band - a crest of the hill along a long highway. Although just to cover my bases, I made sure to get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them.”

With the new album incoming, Protomartyr have shared seismic new cut 'Processed By The Boys'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Trevor Naud

