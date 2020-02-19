Protoje's 'In Search Of Lost Time' Is Out Now

Reggae icon Protoje returns with new album 'In Search Of Lost Time'.

The performer won a Grammy for 2019's 'A Matter Of Time', a record that saw him reach new peaks.

Fifth album 'In Search Of Lost Time' is the follow up, a project sculpted in Miami, Floria before being completed at Protoje's home studio in Irish Town, Jamaica.

A record that contains hugely personal themes, he even put his family on the cover art. Protoje explains:

"It feels really encouraging putting out my fifth album. Time has flown by so quickly to get to this point. To have my daughter on the cover is very symbolic. It is actually a game she always plays with me when she wants me to chase her. In reality, I feel I am two to three steps behind in my personal life a lot of the time, so that is a representation of In Search Of Lost Time. I hope sharing that moment with her on the cover is something she will appreciate as years go by."

He adds: "This is my first project recording in my new studio, building the sound and the legacy of that place. It is a moment in my life, a moment in time, and I think everything about the presentation of the album reflects that..."

Out now, you can stream 'In Search Of Lost Time' through the service provider of your choice HERE.

