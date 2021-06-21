Prospa Share Uplifting 'WANT NEED LOVE' Video

UK electronic duo Prospa have released a psychedelic new music video for their latest single ‘WANT NEED LOVE’.

The video, which premiered on June 17th on the Leeds duo’s YouTube channel, opens with scenes of a man’s dead body being taken to a morgue, cleaned, and placed in a casket. Then, as his eyes reopen, it transitions to cinematic and otherworldly visuals that represent his journey into the afterlife.

"Like many people this year [death has] been on mind. It’s unknown. Personal. And of course sad and scary. But it could also be beautiful and psychedelic," says director Thomas Ralph. "We wanted to portray those almost cliche narratives we humans have written; the white light, the ascension, the afterlife but pushed into a beautiful visual that reflects Prospa’s aesthetic and the euphoria of their music."

Released at the end of April, Prospa described ‘WANT NEED LOVE’ as "a big emotional tune that will absolutely bring you to your knees and scream at the sun in passion." It’s a euphoric, dancefloor-ready song that pairs an addictive tune with soul-filled vocal samples.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Sibley

