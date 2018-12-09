pronoun's 'wrong' Just Feels So Right

Technology may change, but the major label system continually adapts to re-assert its place at the top of the food chain.

For the rest of us... well, the picture isn't exactly rosy. It's tough being independent, and pronoun should know - she's been doing it her own way for some time.

A real alt-pop inspiration, she's about to hit the road with Justin Courtney Pierre (frontman of Motion City Soundtrack), with a batch of new material to show off.

New single 'Wrong' is about claiming your independence, staking down your territory in spite of the advances economic predators are making.

The video is a joy, with pronoun urging some kind of escape from your surroundings, and the negativity that come sometimes encroach on creativity.

She explains: "I came up with the idea behind this video while boarding down 3rd avenue on my way to work. Sometimes being an independent artist / label in a majors world seems impossible. It's frustrating and makes me feel defeated and isolated. At my lowest I turn to my friends, colleagues, and in this case, the artists on my own record label that I started (Sleep Well Records) and they remind me that what really matters at the end of the day is having fun and trying your absolute best, together."

"A lot of my demons are in my head, not in reality. Kind of dark so I wanted to make light of it with a fun basketball game that outlined that very concept and enlisted some of the Sleep Well roster (Charles Fauna, Sulene, and Cape Francis) as well as some friends. You're only as alone as you let yourself be, which is also one of the inspirations for the song 'wrong'."

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

