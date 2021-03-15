Promise And The Monster Shares 'Beating Heart' Video

Promise And The Monster has shared the new video for 'Beating Heart'.

The project is helmed by Billie Lindhal, she returns to Icons Creating Evil Art for a new single.

Out now, 'Beating Heart' is dark-edged avant pop with a gothic sweep, it comes with a heart-warming stop motion clip.

Cissi Efraimsson directs the clip, which brings two lonely souls together.

Promise And The Monster comments...

"'Beating Heart' is about two sisters watching each other’s’ back through adulthood..."

"Cissi Efraimsson, who is a great puppet animator and artist, came up with the idea of making two bald, wide smiling sisters travelling to meet each other, dancing together in a velvet palace. She worked with the material for months, building small houses and train wagons, and then spent a lot of time animating the puppets to make them come alive."

"She filmed a real dancer and then copied his movements by moving one tiny little puppet part after the other, taking photos after every move. Me and Love then did some background animation where we painted landscapes and stars and clouds and did some stop motion action on that, then we assembled everything. A lot of work has been put into this thing and we are immensely proud of it. It is dreamlike and weird, and beautiful."

Tune in now.

