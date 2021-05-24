PROJECTOR's 'Same Dream' Is A Scorching Return

Brighton's PROJECTOR return with fizzing new single 'Same Dream'.

The three-piece have a potent sound, matching visceral guitars to those dual harmonies, so melodic and soothing while losing none of the band's potency.

Recording sessions last summer pushed the group to the limit, with producer Ben Hampson overseeing long hours in the South Downs at Agricultural Audio Studios.

New single 'Same Dream' is the result, a song prompted by lockdown and bursting with unrestrained energy.

It's a potent, impactful return, with its razor-blade guitar lines set against those obtuse pop elements.

“In some ways 'Same Dream' is the tune we always set out to write” says Edward Ensbury. “Totally, aggressively immediate, full of opposing ideas. Lucy and I are both obsessed by the Pixies, how they trim the fat and blend harsh tones with sweet ones. The main vocal is through a crap old Marshall, the counter melodies are sugary and poppy. The structure is brutal; we cut out the intro, hit straight into the chorus and there’s no second verse, the song’s done and dusted in two minutes before this lush, drawn out outro. It was fun to do one thing and then the opposite."

He adds: "The lyrics to this one were written over the first lock down and I think it‘s quite apparent. It‘s about losing sight of what you‘re all about and feeling pointless, sinking into lethargy. When what you really need is to just get outside and hang out with someone or do something creative, but when such an opportunity presents itself you don't take it because you’re just feeling so down about everything and the cycle continues."

