Professor Green Partners With Tideway For New Green Revolution in London

Professor Green, Rinse FM, BBC Sounds presenter Emerald and East London musician Hak Baker have come together to educate young people and raise awareness about the major pollutants that blight the city.

‘Ursula & Selina TBM’, aren’t two buzzy new artists, but in fact two giant Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) leading the super sewer eastwards, directly under the River Thames. Tideway’s new super sewer will have a significant positive impact, preventing millions of tonnes of raw sewage entering the river when drains overflow. Ursula and Selina, named after inspirational women in history, are the two of the six TBMs involved in the construction of Tideway’s 25km super sewer under the Thames.

Professor Green took a virtual tour underground to meet with the TBMs and Tideway’s construction crew to see the enormous scale of the project. He said: “As a music artist from East London, I’ve always had a deep connection with the city and its people. Whilst it’s been difficult to progress with music over the past year, I’ve been pleased to be able to get involved with projects that have a purpose and will truly benefit our city and its people. I was shocked to hear just how much pollution flows through our River Thames and that only 24% of young Londoners are aware of it! As I get older, I’m realising the significance of prioritising our future generations, which is why Tideway’s Super Sewer is such an important project.”

Joining Green in endorsing the super sewer movement are Rinse FM, who said: “We’ve been transmitting uncompromising and innovative music from our East London heartland since 1994 and care deeply about our city. We’re hugely excited for the next big breakthrough to hit East London: the new Super Sewer that will help to clean up the River Thames. After finding out that less than a quarter of young Londoners know about the project, we wanted to help Tideway to raise awareness in our vast musical community and get young Londoners hyped. The Super Sewer project will benefit not only us, but future generations too.”

Anni He, Tideway engineer working on the project, explained: “It was great to show Professor Green the immense scale of our Ursula TBM, the vast tunnel network the machines are creating and explain the environmental benefits the super sewer will bring. With less than a quarter of young Londoners aware of the super sewer, hopefully, this is the kind of ‘breakthrough’ that will spark their interest. I am so proud to be a part of this project, helping to make a real difference to the lives of future generations with a cleaner River Thames.”

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.