Procol Harum's Gary Brooker Dies; Cause Of Death

Procol Harum founder and vocalist Gary Brooker has died.

The group formed during the Beat Boom in Southend, initially an R&B focussed outfit named The Paramounts.

Led by Gary Brooker, their evolution first grappled with electric organ sounds, before adding layers of Baroque complexity to their pop songwriting.

Procol Harum will forever be remembered for their single 'A Whiter Shade Of Pale', with its classical-leaning arrangement, sublime vocal, and opaque lyrical matter.

Selling more than 10 million copies worldwide, 'A Whiter Shade Of Pale' defined 1967 - indeed, John Lennon said it was his favourite single from the Summer Of Love.

The band continued to evolve, with the song suite 'Shine On Brightly' being followed by the ambitious 'A Salty Dog' album, a record decked out in sea-spring mythology and advanced studio techniques.

After a 20 year break Gary Brooker brought Procol Harum back in the 21st century, with their album 'Novum' landing in 2017.

News of Gary Brooker's passing was confirmed by an official obituary penned by Roland Clare , who wrote: “Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s 50-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show.”

"For all his other interests and skills – prize-winning angler, pub-owner, lyricist, painter, inventor – he was above all a devoted and loyal husband to Franky, whom he met in 1965 and married in 1968. Our thoughts must be with her, their families and friends at this extremely sad time."

Gary Brooker died peacefully at home following treatment for cancer; he was 76 years old.

