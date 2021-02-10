Proc Fiskal To Release New EP 'Lothian Buses'

Scottish producer Proc Fiskal will release new EP 'Lothian Buses' on March 26th.

The electronic artist's work is rooted in instrumental grime, while also encompassing a daring variety of other club tropes.

Building a truly unique style, his fantastic debut album 'Insula' has been augmented by a pair of super EPs on Hyperdub.

Returning to the label, new EP 'Lothian Buses' lands on March 26th, with a preview online now.

Dense, crunching electronics propel 'Thurs Jung Yout', with the producer's punk streak defying expectations.

Check it out now.

