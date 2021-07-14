Proc Fiscal Announces New Album 'Siren Spine Sysex'

Proc Fiskal will release new album 'Siren Spine Sysex' on September 24th.

The producer's opening work grappled with the possibilities of instrumental grime, while infusing this with a particularly Caledonian inflection.

New album 'Siren Spine Sysex' retains those aspects of his DNA, while also exploring elements of British and Irish folk musics.

It's in his blood: Proc Fiskal's grandad was Archie Fisher, a seminal figure in the development of Scottish folk in the 60s, and a friend to everyone from Bert Jansch to Billy Connolly.

Utilising samples of Gaelic, Irish, and English voices, the 14 track album contrasts the ancient with the modern.

New song 'Leith Tornn Carnal' is online now, and it's sharp angles reflect his interest in grime, while the vocal elements look towards folk melodies.

If we were in a rush we'd say it was like Enya reimagined from the perspective of a Scottish kid who spent his teens downloading DJ Target mixtapes... and yes, we are in a rush.

Check out 'Leith Tornn Carnal' below.

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Anti Chessst’

2. ‘Convaerge Iana’

3. ‘Humancargoe Estt’

4. ‘Recall [Throate Achres]’

5. ‘Met Path Thoth’

6. ‘8 Mgapixel See Thru Phone’

7. ‘Thurs Jung Youtz’

8. ‘Her In’

9. ‘The Most Beautiful Irish Song’

10.’Leith Tornn Carnal’

11. ‘Auld Peop’

12. ‘Iaosiphsean Powers’

13. ‘God Aed’

14. ‘Roman Fatigue’

Photo Credit: Sophie Lunts

