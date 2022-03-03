Priya Ragu's 'Illuminous' Is Injected With Light

Priya Ragu has shared her new single 'Illuminous'.

Out now, it's a song that bursts with energy and light, an attempt to channel a point of inspiration.

It's the sound of Priya embracing life in all its glory, matching glossy R&B elements against aspects of her own Tamil heritage.

The video is a feast of imagery, with Priya Ragu subverting 'strong man' pictures to showcase other aspects of her own femininity.

Priya comments...

"I believe we are all beings of light. It’s a journey that starts before we enter this world and continues while we have this human experience, and then remains after we leave this earth. I also believe that we all have this one true unique gift that could bring us back to our true selves. Once you have found that, the light within you shines so bright that you become invincible."

"This is how I feel at this stage in my life and with this song I want to encourage others to find that one thing. Apart from all that, it’s also a turn up song, so you know what you gotta do!"

The full video was directed by Silence - who has worked with Sigrid, IAMDDB and Yxng Bane - and you can check it out below.

- - -