Priya Ragu's 'Chicken Lemon Rice' Celebrates "Unity And Diversity"

Priya Ragu has shared her new single 'Chicken Lemon Rice' in full.

The Swiss-Tamil trailblazer infuses her electro-pop template with a global span, matching her heritage against future-facing techniques.

New single 'Chicken Lemon Rice' is a righteously playful return, balancing an awareness of spirituality with an expression of heartbreak.

Seeking "unity and diversity" in her music, it's a song that arrives emblazoned with colour, with a chorus that urges us towards personal happiness.

Priya says: “‘Chicken Lemon Rice’ is a celebration of unity and diversity. It’s here to commemorate all the beautiful cultures of the world. The world is not black and white, it’s colourful. We can come together and still be ourselves whilst celebrating different heritages and learning from each other.”

The track’s producer, Priya’s brother Japhna Gold produced the song, and he adds: “Now more than ever, it is so important that we hold on to things that make us happy. Dancing is meditation, singing is meditation. We are all are connected whether we like it or not. This song is our dopamine for your soul - pull up!”

The full video for 'Chicken Lemon Rice' is online now - directed by Dumas Haddad, you can check it out below.

