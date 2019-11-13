Printworks Respond To Funding Snub

London venue Printworks has responded after failing to gain much-needed support via the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

The latest round of successful applications were confirmed last week, with a number of venues in London and across the UK gaining support.

Somewhat curiously, huge South London venue Printworks was overlooked, despite its reputation for groundbreaking live and DJ performances.

Printworks is operated by Broadwick Live, who saw applications for all of their venues - including Depot Mayfied in Manchester, The Drumsheds and Exhibition London as well as Printworks - snubbed for funding.

Last year these venues hosted more than 200 live shows, at times employing more than 1000 people per week across a variety of roles and industries.

Responding to news that their application had failed, Printworks have shared the following statement on their channels:

"Last week's Culture Recovery Fund delivered a much-needed lifeline to the world-leading Arts & Culture industry here in the UK, with over £330m of grants handed out by Arts Council England."

"However as many of you are aware, Printworks' application for the recent round of the CRF which also included other Broadwick Live venues (including The Drumsheds London, Exhibition London and Depot Mayfield in Manchester) was unsuccessful."

"We pride ourselves on being a brand that upholds the importance of music and culture in the lives of so many. For the past four years, Printworks has provided a platform for countless artists, both established and emerging, bringing unforgettable experiences to the thousands of music fans we have had the pleasure of inviting through our doors."

Last year DJ Mag voted Printworks as one of the ten best venues on the planet - the only UK venue to feature in the title's Top 10.

