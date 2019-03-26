Princess Nokia Shares Low-Key Banger 'Balenciaga'

Princess Nokia has shared her new single 'Balenciaga' - tune in now.

The rapper is doing it her own way, making her acting debut in the new Peter Lee directed venture Angelfish.

Her infectious return 'Sugar Honey Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)' made a deep impact on its release a few weeks back, and the creativity continues on her new single.

Out now, 'Balenciaga' is a low-key banger, with its restrained vocal masking the supreme creativity in the track as a whole.

From those finger snaps on the beat to the gospel-leaning vocal runs, 'Balenciaga' is impeccably detailed.

A real example of the depth Princess Nokia can achieve in rap music, this is definitely one to unpack on repeated listens.

Tune in now.

