Princess Nokia Is Back - Check Out 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)'

Princess Nokia has shared her horn-flecked new rap monster 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)' - tune in now.

It's a raw return from the New York-born Puerto Rican MC, who leans on emphatic brass fanfare to underpin some no-holds-barred lyricism.

“If Colin Kap was a woman, then I’d be dead on one knee,” she says provocatively, before declaring: “I got the juice, I got the Hi-C, no you can’t unlike me… I know you hate that I made it.”

The video was steered by Emma Westenberg, and it's inspired by the New York ball culture Princess Nokia grew up around.

The rapper is announced queen of a pageant, after making a dramatic entrance alongside fellow rapper Maliibu Miitch.

Tune in now.

