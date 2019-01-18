Princess Nokia Calls Out Ariana Grande

Princess Nokia has called out Ariana Grande accusing the pop star of copying her flow.

Ariana Grande's new single '7 Rings' is online now, and it features the singer working on a hip-hop beat.

Fans love it, but Princess Nokia doesn't - she posted a video on Twitter of her take on the release.

Comparing the single to her own track 'Mine' - from the '1992' mixtape - she comments:

"Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sound really familiar to me. Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm... sounds about white."

Princess Nokia subsequently deleted the video, but RT'd a comment about the supposed plagiarism. Ariana Grande has not commented on the claims.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

