Prince's Memoirs Will Be Published This Year

Prince's memoirs are due to be published later this year.

The Purple One confirmed he was working on the tome shortly before his death, and 50 handwritten pages were left in his estate.

Now the book - titled The Beautiful Ones - will be published through Random House later this year, containing additional photographs, lyrics, and more.

The Beautiful Ones will be published on October 29th, and the 288 page tome will feature an introduction from The New Yorker contributor Dan Piepenbring.

Random House comment: “‘The Beautiful Ones’ is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him”.

Related: These Late Era Prince Classics Show His Magic Remained Undimmed

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.