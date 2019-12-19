Prince Rarity 'Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)' Unearthed

Rare Prince track 'Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)' has been released from the vaults.

The Prince Estate have compiled a deluxe of edition of his seminal album 'Sign O' The Times', which lands on September 25th.

A plethora of unheard cuts have been discovered, many of which are being shared for the first time.

'Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)' was kicked off in 1986, and began after country star Deborah Allen asked Prince if he could write a song for her.

Re-working 'Witness 4 The Prosecution', this new version is seemingly a Prince tour de force - sure, the Revolution contribute, but it's almost entirely his work.

The press note explains that the finished recording features "at least five different Fairlight keyboard tracks and seven layers of Prince’s own background vocals..."

Duly enamored with the results, Prince held this back and offered Deborah Allen 'Telepathy', instead.

Check out 'Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)' below.

'Sign O' The Times' will be re-issued on September 25th.

