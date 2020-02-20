Prince Josh Conjures An Ominous Atmosphere With 'Blood'

Toronto polymath Prince Josh has shared new single 'Blood'.

The electronic aesthete seems to tap into the darker, dystopian qualities of city life, channelling this via their art.

Debut album 'The Joy' lands on March 6th, giving Prince Josh the breadth required to match those initial ambitions.

New song 'Blood' is online now, with the brooding electronics recalling the LA based darkness of those early John Carpenter soundtracks.

Close collaborators LA Timpa and Yves Jarvis join proceedings, supplying creative inter-connections to take 'Blood' to a fresh space.

Josh explains: “They are two of my favourite contemporary artists. Yves Jarvis is my cousin and LA Timpa is a very close friend who I met during a crucial part of my life. I wanted to connect the dots between blood relatives and friends and what it means to be a ‘family.’“

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lauren Armstrong

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.