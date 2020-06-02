Primavera Sound 2020 Will Take Place In August

Primavera Sound 2020 is set to take place in August.

The Barcelona festival was scheduled to run in May, but the spread of coronavirus has made this impossible.

With much of Spain in lockdown , the team behind Primavera Sound have opted to seek out a fresh date.

As a result, Primavera Sound will now run - we're assuming with the same line up - between August 16th - 20th.

Here's confirmation.

Primavera in summer, for once in a lifetime.

More info at https://t.co/ZvNNJAIE8U pic.twitter.com/pYUQTgVtqs — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) March 28, 2020

The move comes as a wave of festivals cancel their 2020 runs - this week alone, Lovebox and All Points East pulled out of their 2020 commitments.

