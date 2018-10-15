Primate's Genre-Defying 'Exposed' Is A Subtle Exploration

Brighton has long been a hub for electronic music.

The city has conjured numerous flavours of its own, from the mainstream - we're looking at you, Big Beat - to the left field.

Right now, a network of adventurous producers are working under the Small Print Recordings banner, founded by Joe Vince, Mark Aidallbery, and Luke Wightman.

Joe Vince records under the name Primate, operating at the crossover points between electronic production, wonky hip-hop, jazz, and more.

A new seven track EP finds the producer leading the line, spearheading the ideas that led to Small Print's formation.

New cut 'Exposed' is a bubbling, ever-evolving piece of electronic music, situated in an atmosphere where “human life is on the edge of being wiped out, while nature is taking back over”.

Leaving plenty of space for exploration, 'Exposed' is a suggestive, relentlessly gripping work. Tune in now.

