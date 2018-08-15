Primal Scream Announce 'Give Out But Don't Give Up: The Original Memphis Recordings'

Primal Scream are set to release the famed 'lost' studio sessions from the making of 'Give Out But Don't Give Up'.

The band's breakout record 'Screamdelica' established them as a rave force, winning the inaugural Mercury Music Prize in the process.

Decamping to the deep South, Primal Scream attempted to record a follow up with producer Tom Dowd and the Muscle Shoals rhythm section.

On their return, however, the band decided that the results simply weren't good enough, bringing on board producer George Drakoulias for a hasty re-editing process.

Instrumental parts were re-recorded, with the original tapes lying in Andrew Innes' cupboard for 25 years.

'Give Out But Don't Give Up: The Original Memphis Recordings' brings these recordings together, containing two full discs of unreleased material.

“I felt we went down there with such good intent, but somehow we lost our way afterwards,” Bobby Gillespie admits. “There’s definitely a lesson to be learned about how creativity can go down the wrong track.”

“We’re a band that constantly keeps moving and doesn’t look back, but, for years, I felt bad about us going to Memphis and not doing what we set out to do. Hearing these songs after all this time has made everything all right again. I feel redeemed.”

'Give Out But Don't Give Up: The Original Memphis Recordings' will be released on October 12th.

Tracklisting:

CD1 – TOM DOWD ALBUM MIX

1. Jailbird

2. Rocks

3. Call on Me

4. Everybody Needs Somebody

5. Sad and Blue

6. Big Jet Plane

7. Free

8. Jesus

9. (I'm Gonna) Cry Myself Blind

CD2 – ARDENT OUTAKES

1. Billy / To Love Somebody

2. Memphis Groove (Improvised Song Jam)

3. Sad And Blue (Early Rehearsal Jam)

4. Blue Moon Of Kentucky / Trying To Get To You

5. Big Jet Plane (Early Rehearsal Jam / Tom Dowd Instructions)

6. Free (Bobby Vocal / Full Band Rehearsal Jam)

7. Everybody Needs Somebody (Alternative Recording)

8. Country Guitar

9. Jailbird Guitar

10. Jesus (Monitor Mix )

11. Funky Jam (Original Recording)

12. Free (Early Rehearsal Sitar /Piano / Bobby Vocal)

13. Call On Me (Monitor Mix)

14. Cry Myself Blind (Monitor Mix)

15. All I Have To Do Is Dream

For tickets to the latest Primal Scream shows click HERE.

