Priestess Re-Defines Womanhood With 'Distractions'

Priestess has shared her dramatic new single 'Distractions'.

The project is a vessel for Kate Fleur Young, a London based songwriter who wanted to strip back the layers of womanhood.

Finding new assertion in her work, she blends the bold, strident songwriting of Sharon van Etten with something British, something gothic.

Producer James Mottershead is a key part of Priestess, with Jack Drewry also helping bring it to fruition.

The key role is Kate's, however, an embodiment of womanhood in both its pain and womanhood.

'Distractions' pushes Priestess into a fresh realm, a new chapter with some finely sculpted artistry.

Tune in now.

