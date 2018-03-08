Pretty Vicious Return With New Song 'Move'

It's one of the music industry's oldest stories: a young group is lifted out of their hometown before they're ready, thrust into the major label machine, and then deposited ungraciously on the pavement.

Merthyr teenagers Pretty Vicious found their lives entwined with this warning tale, as an A&R scrum threw them out into West London offices.

Taking time away to find renewed focus, the band have now completed work on their debut album, and intend to steam ahead, plotting their own course.

New single 'Move' is online now, a biting, daring return, one that matches their precocious energy with a more concise approach.

Produced by Dan Austin, it retains the ruthless energy that made Pretty Vicious so sought after while adding something a little different.

Tune in now.

Catch Pretty Vicious at the following shows:

August

22 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

23 St Albans The Horn

25 Reading Festival

26 Leeds Festival

