Premiere: Zoe Konez - 'The Sweetest Thing Is Love'

Zoe Konez writes straight from the heart.

There's no real divide between her life and her art, meaning that those emotions - joy, grief, sadness, love - come tumbling forth with real intensity.

A full EP is incoming, a highly independent affair, with Zoe taking charge of production alongside her own writing.

We're able to share 'The Sweetest Thing Is Love', a buoyant, crisp, piano-led return, soft and sweet in all the right places.

She explains: "After self-producing one of the four songs on my last EP, I became obsessed with producing my own music. I'm really excited to put out 'The Sweetest Thing Is Love', which I really have put my heart into making."

"Capturing the spirit of the song took some work - I'm not a pianist so it took some work to learn to play the song I'd written! I was keen to bring together a laid back, electronic pop vibe with real-world piano, acoustic and electric guitar."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.