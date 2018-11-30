Premiere: ZENDR x James Chatburn - 'Simply No Better'

UK producer ZENDR made his debut on Absent Mind earlier in the year, and continues his creative relationship with the label with a fresh collaboration.

The beat maker and electronic musician sits down with James Chatburn, an Australian born artist who is the perfect foil for his inquisitive production.

Allying club tropes to that deft sense of melancholy, new single 'Simply No Better' is softly euphoric while containing a nagging twinge of melancholy.

A sign ZENDR is a producer to watch in 2019, 'Simply No Better' also underlines James Chatburn's ability to continually side-step expectations.

Tune in now and buy a copy here .

