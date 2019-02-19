Premiere: You Man - 'Tranquilo'

French electronic duo You Man dwell in an analogue fantasy.

Sub zero production aligned to an off piste sense of structure, the pair engage with speculative visions of a mechanised future.

New EP 'Tutti Va Bene' drops on March 1st, with the duo preparing a short flurry of previews ahead of this.

New track 'Tranquilo' lands on Clash, with its barbed synths recalling everyone from John Carpenter to Moroder.

There are flashes of retro-futurism, for sure, with the crisp cymbal rushes reminiscent of proto-techno jammers from Cybotron.

But 'Tranquilo' is also building a future of its own, those delicious melodies building into something brooding but also seductive.

Tune in now.

