Premiere: Yeo - 'Restless'

Yeo likes to blur musical boundaries.

The Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist effortlessly flits between keys, bass and keytar, both in the studio and on stage.

He also traverses the lines between pop, R’n’B and electronic music, and latest track ‘Restless’ is a perfect example of this genre-surfing.

With a bouncy, almost early G-funk, bassline and confidently louche vocals, it’s also the perfect segue into the new season - as the sun comes out and people start to get their vibe back after winter.

But it’s not all about that party atmosphere. Lyrically, the track carries a more serious message. “Y'know when you're too shocked to reply to some asshole and then later it keeps you up at night? This song is about trying not to let that stuff get you down,” says Yeo.

“Oh, and it's also a fun poke at systemic racism and white fragility, but the chorus applies to any confrontation really. It's about redemption from all that bullshit and having faith in something you may not live to see.”

