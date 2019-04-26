Premiere: YAKIMA - 'It Helped'

Don’t be fooled by YAKIMA’s sun-kissed, woozy sound: it often belies something heavier, even darker.

Latest track ‘It Helped’, with its lo-fi instrumentation and hazy vibrations, uses warm yet wistful melodies to explore the angst of fighting addiction. It coomes from the band’s upcoming EP, ‘Go Virtually’, which was written in an aptly atmospheric, contemplative setting: a drafty gatehouse beside an old castle full of spider webs. There, they penned songs that bend reality, playing with the complex relationship between what’s right in front of you and what’s in your mind.

One track reimagines Judy Garland’s famously desperate insomnia, while another explores the phenomenon of Japanese ‘Crying Rooms’, in which women book time in private spaces to release the negative, sad feelings their society pressures them to bottle up in public.

‘It Helped’ features the production and vocals of Benji Compston and Jon EE Allan of Happyness. while bassist and vocalist Neil McArthur comments on the track:“’It Helped’ was initially about trying to curb smoking cigarettes but with a lapse of time, it appears it could be about anything really. Could quite easily be about toe sucking. Maybe it is. It definitely is.”

The band’s EP ‘Go Virtually’ is set for release on 20th March. In the meantime, tune into their new track now.

