Premiere: Xinobi - 'Far Away Place' (Rampa Remix)

Xinobi is a staple of the Portuguese underground, with his assured, emotive productions steering a path between deep house and techno.

A highly experienced producer, he's also a fan of club culture, of the way it operates, and the various manners in which tunes can break.

Recently a remix attributed to Xinobi began receiving plays from Rampa, and it was quickly ripped and placed online.

Developing a cult reputation of its own, Xenobi is now ready to reveal that it's a version of his track 'Far Away Place' crafted by... Rampa himself.

Xenobi explains: "This song already has a reputation and I am really happy with this collaboration. I have received countless messages and requests for this one ever since Rampa has been including it in his DJ sets and on keinemusik radio shows. We deliberately left it shrouded in mystery but I am thrilled people have been able to discover it organically, so it made sense to finally release it..."

Officially out in a few hours, the remix is a bubbling, perpetually evolving piece of electronics, something that refuses to settle in one place.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.