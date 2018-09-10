Premiere: WYVE - 'Sunset On The Bay'

Rising duo WYVE make immaculate pop music with a French flair.

The Gallic pairing seem to surge ahead with each passing release, refining their sound while taking daring chances.

New single 'Sunset On The Bay' is a stellar return, bringing a slice of sunshine energy to these grey Autumn days.

Succinct, intense, and joyous, it seems to radiate with perpetual rays of golden sun.

WYVE comment: “It’s a groovy and upbeat song with a sunny vibe, that brings up colourful images...”

Tune in below.

