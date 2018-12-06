Premiere: Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet - 'Roma'

Poland has a rich jazz heritage.

The music seemed to seep into the nation's soul, with entire generations of kids growing up around the sounds of Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and more.

The country boasts some huge festivals, a network of promoters who are able to support young talent, and build platforms for them to progress.

Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet are spearheading the latest wave, fusing the influence of electronic music with their organic, acoustic sound.

Playing a special Church Of Sound date in London last year, they hit up NTS and won a fan in Gilles Peterson, spreading the gospel with each passing day.

Invited to play a show in Norway earlier this year, the quintet found themselves at the Elijazzen Festival on the jaw-dropping Lofoten Archipelago in Hamnøy - 300km inside the Arctic circle.

Duly inspired, the Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet returned to the site to record a new video, one that focussed on their fantastic track 'Roma'.

A slow-building, nuanced piece, the inner balance of the music is matched by the innate calm of the sub-zero scenery.

Tune in now.

New album ‘Polka Worldwide Deluxe Edition’ due out 3rd August via Whirlwind Recordings. Pre-order link HERE.

