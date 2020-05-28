Premiere: Wildest 'Lift'

Wildest are the latest dynamic trio breaking out of the Leeds scene, their stagecraft and musicianship has put them on the radar quickly jumping from local shows to larger stages.

Ensuring Leeds remains a keystone in the Northern music scene, following in the footsteps of Alt-J, the Pigeon Detectives, Wild Beasts and hundreds of acts before them.

Their debut single 'Lift' premieres today, a heady and dramatic synth fuelled journey to the moon - timely with SpaceX launch in all of our feeds (god speed Elon)

Comprising of James Brander, Jack Bradbury and Harry Wright - the current three piece format allows space for James' vocals to breathe and resonate without over complications. Also making for a true to live sound and more legroom when hitting the M1 than some larger outfits.

A savvy blend of modern electronics, soul and personable lyrics aplomb come together with quantum realm synths, crunchy driven bassline and tight as you like drum fills.

James is also brother of Rob Brander, guitarist and vocalist in current young Leeds outfit Marsicans who are also on the ascent.

Self-recorded at their home studio in glorious Leeds, it's a great opener to their account and an intelligent debut.

Tune in now...

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.