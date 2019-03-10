Premiere: Wax Tailor And D Smoke Link For 'Keep It Movin'

On one hand, you've got a peerless producer. On the other, a renegade rap talent.

When beat scientist Wax Tailor and D Smoke got together, fireworks emerged. The pair perfectly compliment one another, with new single ‘Keep It Movin’ presenting a ray of light during the current dystopia.

Out now, the single comes equipped with some daring visuals, steered by French director Hugo Dauffy.

Crafted during lockdown, it turns the impingements of quarantine into a boost for their creativity.

The creative team explain...

"We had to deal with the lockdown and no opportunity to organize a usual shooting. So, instead of postponing, Wax Tailor, D Smoke & Hugo Dauffy (the Director) took the challenge and bypast the obstacle. They transformed it into a creative video with a homemade vibe."

"It was also a way to illustrate the topic to 'Keep It Movin' no matter the circumstances, by any means necessary and by any technology. The team worked internationally, shooting in L.A, Paris and London for a final music video that combines innovative stop motion and 3D animation techniques."

Tune in now.

