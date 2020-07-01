Premiere: Wax Machine - 'Shade'

Brighton’s Wax Machine occupy a space somewhere in the gaps where English psych-folk, sun drenched West Coast sounds, Brazilian Tropicália and spiritual jazz overlap. It’s quite a combination.

Powered by the creative genius of of Brazilian-born, Italian/English-raised Lau Ro (on guitar and vocals), the group are gearing up to release a new record ‘Earthsong of Silence’ in April. New single ‘Shade’ gives a bit of a flavour of what to expect from what promises to be an eclectic project.

Hypnotic, building flute and percussion drives the track forward, paired with a beguiling vocal refrain that reflects the idea of a mantra, while a jazz-inflected bridge provides infectious rhythms.

"In my current understanding, 'Shade' is about using mantra and repetition as a means of manifestation, both on a personal and social level,” said Lau Ro of the track.

“It's coming home to that place within, where one is in harmony with the cosmos, moving beyond the individual self and realising one's small part within the macrocosm. It's about coming home to nature, becoming whole through the embrace of the Earth.”

Gabriela Bran, behind the track’s accompanying visuals, said: "On hearing the song for the first time I was entranced. My initial process began by meditating on the song. The words, I wrote out and stuck up on my walls and the sounds, I listened to until I knew every beat.

“Each time I replayed the song I found new sounds and different instruments. It quickly brought images to my mind as I listened and visualised myself in the shade, described by the lyrics. That then inspired me to put the images I saw in mind, down on paper and into the video."

‘Earthsong of Silence’ is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, tune into ‘Shade', and get some of that harmony with the cosmos.

Catch Wax Machine at the following shows:

January

17 Lewes Psych Fest Westgate Chapel

March

21 Brighton Hope and Ruin

22 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

29 Newcastle The Tyne Bar

April

11 London Helgi's

