Premiere: Watch Cavetown Go On A Mission In 'Sweet Tooth' Video

Cavetown is your new favourite indie popper.

About to release his major label debut album ‘SLEEPYHEAD’ - written, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by himself, in his bedroom - the Oxford born, Cambridge raised, London based artist has just shared the visuals for the project’s lead single, ‘Sweet Tooth’.

When creating ‘SLEEPYHEAD’, Cavetown decided to focus on what really moves fans: the songs themselves. The result is a collection of occasionally light-hearted, largely poignant tracks, but they’re always authentically 'Cavetown'.

“Ultimately, everyone has the same struggles when we boil it down, even if the details are different,” he explains. “That’s what I’m trying to get across with my music. It’s basically just me telling myself what I need to hear.”

In characteristically playful style, the accompanying visuals to ‘Sweet Tooth’ see Cavetown take on the role both of Tooth Fairy and of video game protagonist, in an imaginary world referencing retro video games and kids’ books.

We see our hero picking up an invisibility cape at one point, as well as progressing through levels, picking up points, and coming up against an unexpected boss.

Clash can exclusively share the new video now…

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.