Premiere: WAHL - 'Always Gonna Be This Way'

South London DIY pairing WAHL have shared their new single 'Always Gonna Be This Way'.

The duo - comprising multi-instrumentalist Rachel Still and drummer Kayleigh Cheer - tap into the DIY spirit currently running through the capital's underground music scene.

Closely aligned to the nexus of communities surrounding Hermitage Works Studios (Calva Louise, Goat Girl, Meggie Brown), it's here that they developed a partnership with producer Margo Broom.

An integral part of the London underground, a flurry of single releases culminates in their vivid new project.

New single 'Always Gonna Be This Way' is a pared down piece of minimalist pop, with its flecked grey atmosphere reminiscent of Kate Bush viewed through a post-punk lens.

A bold, understated, but no less vivid return, it's reminiscent of Young Marble Giants but perhaps a little more directly melodic in its outlook.

Tune in now.

Catch WAHL at the following shows:

June

26 London Leake St w/ Italia 90

September

5 London The Finsbury w/ Psyence

