Premiere: ViVii - 'Love Love Love'

Sweden's ViVii craft gorgeous, dreamy pop music.

A three-piece combination, the way each voice intermingles makes for something sublime, something a bit different.

With Valentine's Day fast approaching the band decided to get into the spirit, laying down a homage to romance.

New single 'Love Love Love' drops in just a few hours, with a very special London show on Febriary 15th.

ViVii took a very basic sketch and built it up into something effervescent, the glistening melodies turning into something highly refined.

They comment: “Anders recorded a melody on his phone right after his daughter was born, the beginning of 'Love, Love, Love'. And when we met up a couple of weeks later we finished it.”

Tune in now.

Catch ViVii at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on February 15th.

