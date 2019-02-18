Premiere: Vital Idles - 'Break A'

Vital Idles make music that seems to truly come from within themselves.

The Glasgow band's acclaimed debut album 'Left Hand' emerged through Upset The Rhythm last year, a collection of minimalist guitar pop pieces that exist in a skewed but beguiling universe.

A full UK tour opens next month, with the four-piece also leaping across the Channel to visit a few of their European friends.

To coincide Upset The Rhythm have ushered out a brand new single, and it's a concise exposition of Vital Idles' entrancing otherness.

From the pin-point bassline through to the barbed wire guitars, it veers from the strangeness of Young Marble Giants to touch on the defiant modernism of Life Without Buildings.

A neat forward step from their debt, 'Break A' unfurls itself slowly, while retaining numerous secrets.

Tune in now.

Catch Vital Idles at the following show:

March

20 Brighton East Street Tap

21 Paris Le Zorba

22 Brussels Super Fourchette

23 Rotterdam Roodkapje

24 Amsterdam Butcher’s Tears

25 Antwerp Cabron

26 Lille DIY Cafe

27 London The Dome w/ Trash Kit, Sauna Youth

28 Glasgow CCA w/ Trash Kit, Sauna Youth

30 Salford The White Hotel w/ Trash Kit, Sauna Youth

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.