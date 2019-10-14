Premiere: Vincent Barrea - 'Chemical Or Love'

Vincent Barrea makes music drawing on his rich creative background in theatre, dance, and fashion photography.

The Moscow-based vocalist, producer and rapper is also inspired by a wide variety of artists - from Maggie Rogers and Chaka Khan to Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston - which informs his diverse musical output of everything from club bangers to hot reggaeton sounds.

His latest single ‘Chemical or Love’ rolls theatrical, uptempo piano together with contemporary trap-style beats and Barrea’s clear vocals sitting high in the mix.

“This song is a musical transformation of the experiences of a real person,” he explains of the track. “A person who is so strongly in love that he cannot determine whether it is just chemistry occurring in his head, or a very persistent feeling from the bottom of his heart.

“These thoughts annoy and create doubt and anxiety, and don’t give the opportunity to move further in the relationship - thereby spiralling it to a dead end.”

