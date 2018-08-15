Premiere: Verasect - 'Catch Your Breath'

Electronic artist Verasect has always been drawn to the shadows, to the darker facets of life.

It's in his nature, we guess, and it's something that comes out in his music; barbed lumps of sound hewn from neon-tinted aural granite, each track carries a heavy weight.

New EP ‘Sleep Stories’ is incoming, with second single 'Catch Your Breath' airing first on Clash.

Boasting a slight trip-hop feel, the bass-heavy electronics linger in the echo chamber, with some dubbed out effects pitting against Verasect's dreamier moments.

He explains: "When writing ‘Catch Your Breath’ I was intent on making a chilled out track and was drawing inspiration from Massive Attack's ‘Mezzanine’. It started with a dreamy beat in a shimmery reverb but I couldn't help myself and wanted to add a little grit from some vintage distortion pedals."

"I had the drive higher than I expected so this huge kick drum came surging through the speakers. It was unexpected and took over the song but I instantly knew that beat was going to stay."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.