Premiere: UNDERHER - 'Dark Souls' (dörfler Remix)

Italian-Canadian singer Jessica Abruzzese and Tunisian-Canadian producer Kalden Bess link to form Berlin project UNDERHER.

There's a sense of the German capital's deviant history in their twisted electronic shapes, aligned to an awareness of the club currents that underpin Berlin nightlife.

Having previously done - completely official, we might add - remixes for Moby, U2 and Booka Shade, the duo are ready to focus on their own music.

The pair's second EP is incoming, with new track 'Dark Souls' representing a club-driven moment, matching their barbed pop touches to some heads-down techno.

Taken into dark places by dörfler, this is a remix that taps into the noir soul of Berlin. Tune in now.

Pick up the original of 'Dark Souls' HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.