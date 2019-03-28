Premiere: Trevor Drury - 'Head On The Tracks'

Trevor Drury hails from San Diego but his modelling career took him to New York City.

A new city and a new home, he found himself increasingly drawn towards music, as a means of expression and a means of absorbing this strange new home.

An accomplished pianist, Trevor Drury allows each song to become a meditation on black and white keys, his intricate word play matched to that superb delivery.

New single 'Head On The Tracks' is about taking risks, revealing all, and using those experiences to guide you.

The tumbling piano notes drive the song forwards, with Trevor Drury singing: “Train's on its way / play the game you paid to play...”

Tune in now.

