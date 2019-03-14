Premiere: Tommy Ashby - 'Cocoon'

Tommy Ashby has long since learned to focus on creativity when it hits him.

So that means whenever and wherever he finds himself, the Scottish songwriter simply has to lock himself away and focus.

An in-demand session guitarist, Tommy Ashby was on the road with Ed Sheeran last year, playing enormous shows across Europe.

Yet he was still able to record on his laptop during quiet moments on the tour. Struck by the muse in Paris, he retreated to a tiny studio to work on something new.

'Cocoon' is the result. Wonderfully fresh songwriting, it glistens with energy while searching towards something personal.

Tommy explains...

"I wrote 'Cocoon' in a beautiful little studio just outside Paris having been on the road for two months straight. I was there to record guitar for another artist, but snuck upstairs to one of the bedrooms and started tinkering on the grand piano in the corner. This was apparently the room where Nick Cave stays and I like to think some of his inspiration rubbed off, because the song just fell out in one go."

"Most of the single was recorded using my laptop microphone, super lo-fi! We tried to re-record the vocals and piano but the atmosphere just wasn’t there, so the background sounds of the birds and water splashes stayed. I think this song captures a wee moment in time, which feels pretty cool."

Tune in now.

Tommy Ashby's new 'Golden Arrow' EP is incoming.

