Premiere: Tom Ashbrook - 'Sines'

Tom Ashbrook trades in unexpected sonic creations.

The Yorkshire-born, Liverpool-based artist is a classically trained pianist with a deep love of classical works, as well as synthesisers and experimental production. Through this dual-pronged approach to music he has shaped his own signature sound.

‘Sines’ is his latest offering. Atmospheric, haunting harmonies layer up to open the track, vocal loops building to meet delicate, lilting keys. Despite the use of electronics it’s an organic, textured piece, warm to the touch. Ultimately, it’s human.

“The human nature of the track is formed by a wall of vocal harmony outlining a cry out for finding peace within ourselves,” Ashbrook explains. “‘Sines’ metaphorically speaks of air and how sine waves move through it, affecting our minds.”

The track comes from a forthcoming EP of the same name, set for release on 22 November, drawing on influences like John Williams, Pat Metheny and Mike Oldfield. On the record listeners can expect Ashbrooke’s trademark experimentations with loops and samples, unconventional use of string sections or solo violins, and the synthesiser never far away.

Clash is able to share ‘Sines’ for the first time. Check it out now….

- - -

