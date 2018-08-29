Premiere: Tom Adams - 'Dive'

Tom Adams wants to push himself to the limit.

As a songwriter and musician he wants to haul back the boundaries, to assert himself in a new, vivid, imaginative way.

That's the approach that fuels new album 'Yes, Sleep Well Death', a desire to communicate in a direct way, but also in a different way.

"Music has the potential to take you to places that are seemingly more profound, more subtle and more beautiful than anything that can be expressed simply with words and language," he explained recently. "As a teenager I remember vividly the experience of discovering the music of bands Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Explosions In The Sky and Sigur Ros. It sparked in me a desire to create my own music."

It's this spark which is present on graceful new song 'Dive', airing for the first time on Clash. It arises from those initial experiments, but it given full-blooded lease of his creativity.

Tom continues: "The idea that I could potentially write something on my guitar that was expressing things beyond my own understanding of the world was, and still is, incredibly exciting. Throughout the whole album writing process for ‘Yes, Sleep Well Death’ I found myself reconnecting with that initial sense of excitement I felt when first exploring writing and recording my own music as a teenager. ‘Dive' was for me the track that best expressed this..."

Tune in now.

Catch Tom Adams at the following shows:

November

15 Norwich The Crypt

17 Cambridge Waterbeach Baptist Church

19 London St Pancras Old Church

