Premiere: TOLEDO - 'Some Samurai'

Brooklyn kids Daniel Alvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dun-Pilz know each other inside out.

They've been friends for most of their lives, and share jokes, their hopes for the future, and their love of music.

It's what fuels TOLEDO after all. Whimsical in spirit but evocative in approach, their clear fondness for each other comes across most directly onstage.

Building a five-piece live show, the project's studio approach strips this right down, with only Daniel Alvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dun-Pilz focussing on the material.

'Some Samurai' sparkles with an off piste pop awareness, the tightly wound narrative displaying a real visual quality.

We've nabbed the full video for 'Some Samurai' and it's an infectious watch - here's an intro from TOLEDO...

"Mystery Girl struggles to see eye to eye with her boyfriend, TOLEDO. Can TOLEDO turn things around and save the relationship before it’s too late?! Tune in to maybe find out."

Tune in now.

